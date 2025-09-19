European Commission approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Pinho spokeswoman

On Friday, September 19, the European Commission officially approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

This was announced by European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I can confirm that the Commission has today approved the 19th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation," Pinho said.

Details of the new package of sanctions will be announced this afternoon by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas.

