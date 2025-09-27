Occupiers struck Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: houses and cars were damaged. PHOTOS
During the day on 27 September, Russian troops struck Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, during the day, Russian troops shelled Nikopol district with heavy artillery, sending drones there. They targeted Nikopol, Marhanets and Pokrovske communities.
As a result of the enemy attack, two private houses were destroyed.
A UAV hit in the Synelnykove community occurred in the Mykolaivka community. A car was on fire. The fire was extinguished.
It is noted that there were no fatalities or injuries everywhere.
