Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,108,510 people (+1,110 per day), 11,211 tanks, 33,231 artillery systems, 23,290 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,108,510 Russian occupiers.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24.02.22 to 28.09.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1108510 (+1110) people

tanks - 11211 (+7) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23290 (+2) units

artillery systems - 33231 (+45) units

MLRS - 1503 (+1) units

air defence systems - 1223 (+0) units

aircraft - 427 (+0) units

helicopters - 345 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 64385 (+454)

cruise missiles - 3747 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tankers - 63040 (+131)

special equipment - 3977 (+0)

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.

