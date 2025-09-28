Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,108,510 people (+1,110 per day), 11,211 tanks, 33,231 artillery systems, 23,290 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,108,510 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24.02.22 to 28.09.25 are approximately
personnel - about 1108510 (+1110) people
tanks - 11211 (+7) units
armoured combat vehicles - 23290 (+2) units
artillery systems - 33231 (+45) units
MLRS - 1503 (+1) units
air defence systems - 1223 (+0) units
aircraft - 427 (+0) units
helicopters - 345 (+0)
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 64385 (+454)
cruise missiles - 3747 (+0)
ships / boats - 28 (+0)
submarines - 1 (+0)
motor vehicles and tankers - 63040 (+131)
special equipment - 3977 (+0)
"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.
