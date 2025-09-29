General Staff confirmed hit on Russian "Elektrodetal" plant in Bryansk region. PHOTO

The General Staff of Ukraine confirmed the hit on of the Russian "Elektrodetal" plant in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. It is known that the company manufactures products for military use.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Facebook page, Censor.NET informs.

"As part of the reduction of the capabilities of the enemy occupation army, on 29 September, units of the missile forces and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, launched four products at the Karachevsky Plant Elektrodetal OJSC (Karachev, Bryansk region, Russia) during a missile strike. The flight range is over 240 kilometres," the statement said.

It is also noted that explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of the facility. The results of the attack are being clarified.

Karachevsky Plant "Elektrodetal" produces a variety of electrical connectors for military and general industrial applications, including low-frequency, high-frequency and combined connectors. The products are used in the aerospace, electronics, instrumentation and other industries. These include connectors for printed circuit boards, military equipment, aircraft, antennas, base stations and other systems, as well as components for various measuring instruments.

