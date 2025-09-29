SSU has exposed dealer who attempted to sell Ukrainian Defence Forces naval artillery to Russia. PHOTOS

The SSU prevented the export of critical components for shipboard artillery systems from Ukraine. We are talking about artillery systems of various types: from six-barreled AO-18 assault rifles to universal AK-176M guns worth almost USD 1.5 million.

According to Censor.NET, such weapons are used on warships to hit high-speed targets at short distances, including drones and cruise missiles. According to the investigation, the deal involved a Mykolaiv businessman who illegally seized the weapons during a full-scale war.

To covertly export the weapons, the suspect placed them in special containers that looked like water heating boilers. To disguise the scheme, the offender planned to transport the combat systems to affiliated companies in the EU and Southeast Asia, and from there to the aggressor country.

For this purpose, he entered into fictitious contracts with controlled foreign companies. SSU officers exposed the dealer on the stage of preparation for the export of defence products and detained him.

During the searches of his warehouses and offices, the weapons were seized:

artillery systems in specially manufactured containers;

additional components for military boats;

contracts with foreign companies.

The seized weapons will be transferred to the Defence Forces. The offender is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. The investigation is ongoing to bring all perpetrators to justice.











