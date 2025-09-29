Explosions heard in occupied Feodosia: black smoke rises above oil depot. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 29 September, explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Feodosia in Crimea. It is likely that a local oil depot was hit. Earlier, an unmanned aerial vehicle threat was declared over the peninsula.

This was reported by local telegram channels, quoted by the Russian service Krym.Realii, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the adviser to the Russian head of Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov confirmed the fire at the base.

According to him, the cause was "a violation of welding technology".

See more: Konotop was attacked by "Shaheds": transport infrastructure damaged, two injured (updated). PHOTOS





After the Russian annexation of Crimea, the Feodosia oil depot has been operated by the Sea Oil Terminal JSC. The transshipment capacity is about 12 million tonnes per year, and the tank farm can store 250,000 tonnes of oil products at a time.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the oil depot in Feodosia has been repeatedly attacked by air.

More news on Telegram channel Censor.NET!