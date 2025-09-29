Six men of conscription age detained by border guards in Odesa region while heading to Moldova. PHOTO

Operatives of Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service in the Podilskyi district of Odesa region stopped a minibus carrying a driver and six men of conscription age. The driver intended to illegally transport the passengers to the Transnistrian section of the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

It was established that, acting on the instructions of an organizer, the administrator of a Telegram channel, the driver picked up clients at designated collection points in Kyiv region and transported them toward the state border, Censor.NET reports.

Each passenger paid USD 8,000 for the trip. Without any guarantee of successful crossing, the men had already transferred the sum in advance to the organizer’s crypto wallet. However, border guards foiled the scheme.

The driver’s involvement in the illegal activity is under investigation. Administrative violation reports were filed against the six residents of Luhansk, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

