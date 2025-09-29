Throughout day, Russians attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery, injuring two women. PHOTOS

During the day on 29 September, Russian troops attacked communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery and fpv drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA) Serhii Lysak.

Synelnykove district

The Mezhova and Pokrovske communities in the Synelnykove district came under enemy fire. Two women aged 49 and 59 were injured there. They were provided with the necessary assistance.

The shelling destroyed a local house and set fire to an outbuilding. Two emergency vehicles were also damaged, and windows were smashed in the community centre.

Nikopol district

Nikopol district also experienced almost two dozen attacks. The Russians fired at the district centre and the Pokrovske community with heavy artillery. FPV drones were directed there. Five private houses and four outbuildings were damaged. A gas pipeline and a power line were also hit. Fortunately, no people were harmed.

Photos from Nikopol district

Photo: Telegram from the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak

