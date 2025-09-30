He killed, dismembered and wanted to burn her: husband of Kharkiv ballet mistress Maria Kholodna sentenced to 15 years. PHOTOS

Following a public prosecution by prosecutors of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv, the court found the man guilty of premeditated murder. He has been sentenced to the maximum punishment under this article - 15 years' imprisonment.

The crime was committed on 17 February 2024 in Kharkiv. A woman reported to law enforcement officers that her daughter, the chief ballet mistress of the Kharkiv Academic Theatre of Musical Comedy, had disappeared. She stopped answering the phone and was writing rather strangely on messengers, Censor.NET reports.

Law enforcement officers found out that the ballet mistress and her husband were going to divorce, so they decided to live separately. A few days before her mother appealed to the police, the husband came to his wife's house with a suitcase, allegedly to take her personal belongings. Out of jealousy, he suspected his wife of cheating on him, so he periodically monitored her communications on the messenger. During a quarrel, the man stabbed her, killing her. He then dismembered the body: he put the hands and head in a bag and the torso in a suitcase.

After that, he cleaned and washed the apartment, and then drove to a forest plantation where he buried the bag with the remains. Later, the man went to a dacha co-operative, where he put the woman's body in an abandoned cellar, poured fuel over it, threw car tyres over it and set it on fire. He closed the cellar lid to prevent the fire from spreading to the house. That is why the fire went out and the body did not burn completely.

After the murder, the defendant tried to create the impression that his wife was still alive: he took her phone around the city and answered messages. Law enforcement officers detained the man, and he was awaiting sentencing in custody.







