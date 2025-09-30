Consequences of Russian drone attack on Bobrovytsia: industrial enterprise, critical and transport infrastructure facilities hit. PHOTOS

On the night of 30 September, the Russian armed forces massively attacked the city of Bobrovytsia in Nizhyn district, Chernihiv region, using UAVs. An industrial enterprise, critical and transport infrastructure facilities were attacked.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As noted, due to the enemy's criminal actions, more than 26,000 consumers in the Nizhyn district were left without electricity, and train traffic was delayed.







There were no casualties among the population.

"Prosecutors, in cooperation with investigators from the regional SSU office and the police, are taking all measures to record the consequences of another war crime by the Russian Federation," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that ruscists attacked a power facility in Chernihiv region: there are blackouts in Bobrovytsia and nearby settlements.

