SSU has notified two Russian generals and their subordinates who commanded strikes on Okhtyrka of their suspicion in absentia. PHOTO

The SSU has collected evidence against the Russian military high command, which committed war crimes in the Sumy region at the beginning of the full-scale war. We are talking about massive Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure in Okhtyrka on 25 February 2022. Then the occupiers attacked the city with Grad and Uragan multiple rocket launchers.

During the attack, the enemy destroyed and damaged local kindergartens, dozens of residential buildings and an energy facility, including a critical thermal power plant, Censor.NET reports.

The shelling killed 9 residents of the community, including a child. Another 9 civilians, including a child, sustained injuries of varying severity.

According to the case file, the attack on Okhtyrka was authorised by Lieutenant General Sergey Kysil, the commander of the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District of the aggressor country. Then, on his orders, his subordinates from the 4th Tank Division of the Russian Federation prepared and carried out the fire attack:

Major General Evgeniy Zhuravlev - division commander;

Colonel Dmitry Kirshin - Chief of Staff of the division;

Colonel Vladimir Krivoshchapov - Chief of Artillery of the division;

Colonel Aleksander Aleksandrov, commander of the 275th self-propelled artillery regiment;

Lieutenant Colonel Magomedrasul Kurbanov, Chief of Staff and Deputy Commander of the 275th Self-Propelled Artillery Regiment.

Their actions are classified as a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with the intentional killing of civilians. Comprehensive measures are underway to bring to justice all persons involved in the commission of war crimes against Ukraine.

