Scheme for illegal border crossing and attempt to bribe border guard exposed in Zakarpattia. PHOTOS

A joint interagency group consisting of operatives from the Internal and Personal Security Office of the 27th Border Detachment of the Main Office of Internal and Personal Security "West", officers of the Zakarpattia Department of the National Police’s Internal Security Directorate, and investigators from the Zakarpattia Regional Police, under the procedural guidance of the Zakarpattia Specialized Defense Prosecutor’s Office of the Western Region, exposed the organizer of illegal activity.

During a pre-trial investigation launched on criminal charges, it was established that a former serviceman from Kyiv region, who in July 2025 went AWOL and illegally crossed the state border into Hungary, set up an illicit scheme to smuggle military-age men abroad using encrypted messengers and social media, Censor.NET reports.

The organizer provided his clients with detailed instructions and demanded strict adherence to his guidelines.

He also attempted to involve a serviceman from a border guard unit in his criminal activities. For each piece of information about the location of border patrols, as well as covering offenders along their route, the perpetrator offered the border guard a reward of USD 4,000.

Aware of the illegality of the proposal, the border guard refused and reported it to the relevant authorities.

One of the clients who intended to leave the country illegally was detained in the city of Mukachevo while handing over €500 to a State Border Guard Service serviceman as part of the promised payment.





