State Border Service transfers data on men who tried to cross border illegally to TCR. VIDEO

The State Border Guard Service transfers data on men who tried to illegally cross the border to the TCR.

According to Censor.NET, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, said this in an interview with the Centre for Countering Disinformation.

"We also inform representatives of territorial recruitment centres so that they can check whether a person is evading mobilisation or whether his or her military registration data has been updated," Demchenko said.

According to him, this is a standard interaction between the State Border Guard Service and other state bodies.

Watch more: Intoxicated TCR employee causes multiple traffic accidents, flees from police in Ternopil. VIDEO