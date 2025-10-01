ENG
Patriots unfurled Ukrainian flag near "Donbas Arena" in honour of Defenders’ Day. PHOTOS

The Ukrainian flag was unfurled in the temporarily occupied Donetsk. Patriots held a bold action near the "Donbas Arena" stadium.

This was reported by  the "Yellow Ribbon" movement, Censor.NET informs.

The activists noted that for more than 10 years of occupation, Russians have not been able to conquer Donetsk. The patriots who organised the rally in the captured city said that they had unfurled the flag of Ukraine in honour of the Day of Defenders of Ukraine.

flag

Along with Donetsk, the Day of Defenders of Ukraine is also celebrated in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Photos with flags, drawings and pro-Ukrainian notes from activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement were taken in Simferopol, Sevastopol, Bakhchysarai, Melitopol, Fashchivka, Henichesk and Enerhodar.

