ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10740 visitors online
News Video Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas
2 512 6

Explosions in temporarily occupied Donetsk: "Another bang. On Taimyrka side. There’s a lot of smoke". VIDEO

Explosions were heard in occupied Donetsk, and a column of smoke rose over the city.

According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online in which a resident of the occupied city filmed a column of smoke and noted that an ammunition depot was probably on fire.

Watch more: Resident of occupied Donetsk surprised by queue at petrol station: "Wow, so many cars at petrol station, f#ck! Why is that? Some kind of artificial hype". VIDEO

Author: 

explosion (1609) Donetsk (608) Donetsk region (4499) Donetskyy district (24)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 