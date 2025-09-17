Explosions in temporarily occupied Donetsk: "Another bang. On Taimyrka side. There’s a lot of smoke". VIDEO

Explosions were heard in occupied Donetsk, and a column of smoke rose over the city.

According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online in which a resident of the occupied city filmed a column of smoke and noted that an ammunition depot was probably on fire.

Watch more: Resident of occupied Donetsk surprised by queue at petrol station: "Wow, so many cars at petrol station, f#ck! Why is that? Some kind of artificial hype". VIDEO