Explosions in temporarily occupied Donetsk: "Another bang. On Taimyrka side. There’s a lot of smoke". VIDEO
Explosions were heard in occupied Donetsk, and a column of smoke rose over the city.
According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online in which a resident of the occupied city filmed a column of smoke and noted that an ammunition depot was probably on fire.
