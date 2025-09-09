Resident of occupied Donetsk surprised by queue at petrol station: "Wow, so many cars at petrol station, f#ck! Why is that? Some kind of artificial hype". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a queue at one of the petrol stations in occupied Donetsk.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows about fifty cars. The author of the video is surprised by the queue and calls the fuel shortage in the city an "artificial hype".
Warning: Strong language!
