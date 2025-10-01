Number of lost and stolen weapons in Ukraine has increased. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Ukraine, more than 491,000 weapons have been lost or stolen. This indicates an almost twofold increase in this figure over the past year alone.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Opendatabot.

Analysis of the data shows that in the vast majority of cases, weapons are lost (94%) rather than stolen (6%).

Assault rifles are the most commonly lost, followed by hunting rifles. More than half of the missing weapons are foreign-made. Domestic weapons account for only 17% of the total losses. Weapons disappear most frequently in large cities and regions where active hostilities are taking place or where there has been occupation. Kyiv is the leader in terms of the number of missing and lost weapons. Donetsk region is in second place, and the top five also includes Mykolaiv, Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.







