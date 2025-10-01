Official of military unit in Mykolaiv region stole hundreds of tons of fuel intended for AFU. State’s losses - over UAH 24 million, - SBI. PHOTOS

SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to the head of the fuel and lubricants service of a military unit in Mykolaiv region, who systematically stole fuel intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is known about the theft?

The investigation found that he began stealing in 2020 and did not stop doing so even after the start of russia's full-scale invasion. In some cases, the official "provided" units with fuel only on paper or invented non-existent activities to write off the fuel.

To disguise the fraud, he himself informed the management of a "shortage" of more than 650 tonnes of fuel and initiated an internal investigation, hoping that this would allow him to write off the shortage. However, the SBI conducted its own audit and found large-scale misappropriation of resources by the official.

The state suffered losses of over UAH 24 million.

What does the thief face?

The official was served a notice of suspicion under:

p. 3 Art. 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation of military property on a large scale),

p. 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (loss of military property on a large scale).

The court imposed on him a measure of restraint in the form of detention with suspension from office. The SBI is also identifying possible accomplices and taking measures to compensate for the damage caused.

The sanctions of the articles provide for imprisonment for up to 10 years.

