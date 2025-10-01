Norwegian training camp for Ukrainian military personnel opened in Poland - country’s Ministry of Defence. PHOTOS

On 1 October, the Camp Jomsborg training centre for the needs of the Ukrainian military, created by the Norwegian Armed Forces with the support of several NATO countries, was officially opened in Poland.

This was announced on Wednesday by the Polish Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

The opening ceremony took place on the territory of the Dęba Lipa Land Forces Training Centre. The event was attended by the Ministers of Defence of Poland, Norway and Estonia, as well as the Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Yuriy Myronenko.

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosińiak-Kamysz noted that the centre would allow for large-scale training of Ukrainian troops near Ukraine. Camp Jomsborg is already being called one of the largest such camps ever deployed by Norway, with hundreds of Norwegian instructors.

The training programme includes the most realistic simulation of combat operations and thematic modules, the first of which is dedicated to stress in combat and methods of its control. In addition to training Ukrainians, Norwegian instructors will also share their experience and learn about current trends on the front line.

