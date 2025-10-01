ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9860 visitors online
News Photo Aid to Ukraine from Norway
830 6

Norwegian training camp for Ukrainian military personnel opened in Poland - country’s Ministry of Defence. PHOTOS

On 1 October, the Camp Jomsborg training centre for the needs of the Ukrainian military, created by the Norwegian Armed Forces with the support of several NATO countries, was officially opened in Poland.

This was announced on Wednesday by the Polish Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

An international training centre for Ukrainian military personnel has been opened in Poland
Photo: Polish Ministry of Defence

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel!

The opening ceremony took place on the territory of the Dęba Lipa Land Forces Training Centre. The event was attended by the Ministers of Defence of Poland, Norway and Estonia, as well as the Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Yuriy Myronenko.

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosińiak-Kamysz noted that the centre would allow for large-scale training of Ukrainian troops near Ukraine. Camp Jomsborg is already being called one of the largest such camps ever deployed by Norway, with hundreds of Norwegian instructors.

Ministry of Defence
Photo: Polish Ministry of Defence

Ministry of Defence
Photo: Polish Ministry of Defence

The training programme includes the most realistic simulation of combat operations and thematic modules, the first of which is dedicated to stress in combat and methods of its control. In addition to training Ukrainians, Norwegian instructors will also share their experience and learn about current trends on the front line.

Read also on Censor.NET: Norway has built a training ground in Poland to train Ukrainian military

Author: 

Norway (181) Poland (1468) training (594) training facility (67)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 