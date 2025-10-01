Commanded bombing of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Russian General Omelianovich notified of suspicion in absentia - SSU. PHOTO

Evidence has been gathered against a high-ranking Russian military officer who took part in the organisation of the bombing of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station on the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, it is Russian Major General Vladimir Omelyanovich, Chief of Staff, First Deputy Commander of the Dnipro Group of the armed forces of the aggressor country.

It has been established that on the night of 5-6 June 2023, he directly coordinated the actions of his subordinates to destroy the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station by means of mines and explosives.

The destruction of the hydroelectric structure resulted in a catastrophic water spill, which killed 35 civilians and left another 24 residents of the region missing.

The rapid spread of large volumes of water also resulted in the flooding of 46 settlements and 1,323 hectares of agricultural land in the Kherson region. Among them are 14 affected communities in the temporarily occupied territory of the region.

In addition, the dam's explosion made it impossible to supply water to the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk regions, and the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The uncontrolled water spill flooded 55,000 hectares of forest and at least 81,000 hectares of nature reserves and industrial facilities in southern Ukraine.

Maintenance of the Zaporizhzhia NPP was also threatened due to the disruption of the nuclear power plant's cooling system.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served Omelyanovych a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine(war crimes combined with premeditated murder committed by a group of persons).

Comprehensive measures are being taken to bring all the perpetrators of racist crimes to justice for their crimes against Ukraine.