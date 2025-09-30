Investigators restrict public access in Parubii murder case – SSU

In the case of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andrii Parubii, investigators have restricted public access to court rulings.

Censor.NET reports, citing a comment from the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) press service to Ukrainska Pravda.

They noted that "disclosing certain information from the pre-trial investigation would adversely affect the conduct of investigative (search) and procedural actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the crime, and could also have negative consequences for the personal safety of participants in the criminal proceedings."

In view of this, the investigator decided to restrict public access to the Unified State Register of Court Decisions in this case.

The SSU added that this was done in compliance with the requirements of criminal procedure law.

The murder of Andrii Parubii

As a reminder, on 30 August 2025, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery courier.

On the night of 1 September, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk reported on the detention of a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii.

On 1 September, a 52-year-old resident of Lviv was notified of being suspected of Parubii's murder.

The suspect in Parubii's murder pleaded guilty in a conversation with journalists.

On 2 September, a court in Lviv imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii, Mykhailo Stselnikov.

