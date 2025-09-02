I admit that I killed Parubii. It was personal revenge against the authorities. I want to be exchanged and find my son’s body, - suspect in court. VIDEO

The suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii pleaded guilty in a conversation with journalists.

The video is currently being shared on social media, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, he stated that the murder was his personal revenge on the Ukrainian authorities. However, he did not want to provide any explanations.

He also did not respond to the journalist's remark that Parubii was not in power but in opposition.

In addition, the man assured that there was no blackmail from the Russian Federation.

"This is not true. All I want is for the verdict to be passed as soon as possible. Yes, I admit that I killed him (Parubii - Ed.). I want to ask to be exchanged for prisoners of war and go and find the body of my son. That's it!" the suspect said, answering the question whether Russian representatives had really blackmailed him with information about his son.

He added that he had killed Parubii because he was "close by".

"If it was Petia, it would have been Petia," he said.

Assassination of Andrii Parubii

On August 30, Andrii Parubiy was killed in Lviv by an unidentified attacker. Seven shell casings were found at the scene. The assailant was reportedly dressed as a delivery courier.

A special "Siren" operation has been declared in Lviv.

On the night of September 1, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Security Service chief Vasyl Maliuk reported the detention of a suspect in Andrii Parubii’s killing.

Later that day, a 52-year-old Lviv resident was formally charged with Parubii’s murder.

