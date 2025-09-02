Farewell ceremony for Andrii Parubii taking place in Lviv. LIVE BROADCAST

A farewell ceremony for the former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and MP Andrii Parubii, killed on 30 August, is taking place in Lviv.

It is known that Parubii will be buried at Lychakiv Cemetery.

The funeral service began at St George's Archcathedral.

Relatives, colleagues, fellow party members, friends and Lviv residents came to pay tribute to the politician.

A citywide farewell ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Market Square.

Photo: Suspilne Lviv

Assassination of Andrii Parubii

On August 30, Andrii Parubiy was killed in Lviv by an unidentified attacker. Seven shell casings were found at the scene. The assailant was reportedly dressed as a delivery courier.

A special "Siren" operation has been declared in Lviv.

On the night of September 1, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Security Service chief Vasyl Maliuk reported the detention of a suspect in Andrii Parubii’s killing.

Later that day, a 52-year-old Lviv resident was formally charged with Parubii’s murder.

