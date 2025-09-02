Minute of silence on Maidan: Kyiv honours memory of Andrii Parubii. VIDEO

On the evening of 1 September, a farewell ceremony was held in Kyiv's Independence Square for Andrii Parubii, a member of parliament and former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, one of the leaders of the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity.

Parliamentarians, Maidan veterans, volunteers and hundreds of Kyiv residents gathered on the square with flowers and flags. A minute of silence was observed in memory of the politician.

Andrii Parubii will be buried on 2 September at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv.

