Preventive measure was chosen for suspect in Parubii’s murder: 60 days in custody without bail

In Lviv, a court has imposed a pre-trial restraint on Mykhailo Scelnikov, a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

He was sent to 60 days in custody without the right to be released on bail.

The murder of Andrii Parubii

As a reminder, on 30 August 2025, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery courier.

Special operation Siren was announced in Lviv.

On the night of 1 September, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, and the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, reported on the detention of a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii.

On 1 September, a 52-year-old resident of Lviv was served with a notice of suspicion in the murder of Parubii.

The suspect in Parubii's murder pleaded guilty in a conversation with journalists.