ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10374 visitors online
News Murder of Andrii Parubii
1 802 40

Rada appealed to Zelenskyy to award Parubii title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously)

Title of Hero of Ukraine to Andrii Parubii. The Rada appealed to Zelenskyy

The Verkhovna Rada appealed to President Zelenskyy to award the title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to former Verkhovna Rada speaker and ex-MP Andrii Parubii.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The decision was supported by 230 MPs.

Read more: Parubii’s killer did not raise his son, and when he went to war, he quarrelled with him, - ex-wife

The murder of Andrii Parubii

As a reminder, on 30 August 2025, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery courier.

On the night of 1 September, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk reported on the detention of a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii.

On 1 September, a 52-year-old resident of Lviv was notified of being suspected of Parubii's murder.

The suspect in Parubii's murder pleaded guilty in a conversation with journalists.

On 2 September, a court in Lviv imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii, Mykhailo Stselnikov.

Watch more: Suspect in Parubii’s murder had been justifying Russia even before his son disappeared on front line, - media. VIDEO

Author: 

VR (2019) Hero of Ukraine (94) Parubii Andrii (191)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 