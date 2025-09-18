Rada appealed to Zelenskyy to award Parubii title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously)

The Verkhovna Rada appealed to President Zelenskyy to award the title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to former Verkhovna Rada speaker and ex-MP Andrii Parubii.

The decision was supported by 230 MPs.

The murder of Andrii Parubii

As a reminder, on 30 August 2025, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery courier.

On the night of 1 September, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk reported on the detention of a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii.

On 1 September, a 52-year-old resident of Lviv was notified of being suspected of Parubii's murder.

The suspect in Parubii's murder pleaded guilty in a conversation with journalists.

On 2 September, a court in Lviv imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii, Mykhailo Stselnikov.

