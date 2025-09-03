Parubii’s killer did not raise his son, and when he went to war, he quarrelled with him, - ex-wife

The mother of the deceased 93rd Brigade scout Mykhailo-Victor Stselnikov, call sign Lemberg, spoke about his relationship with his father, who confessed to the murder of Andrii Parubii.

"I divorced my ex-husband in 1998. And officially with a document - in 2000. I raised my son alone. Sometimes the father came to visit. For example, on 1 September to the first grade or to some significant event. He communicated with his son, but very rarely.

When Lemberg went to war, they had a big fight. And Lemberg blocked his ancestor everywhere. Because one was a patriot, and the other was not," Cherninka wrote.

The warrior's mother noted that the news from the court in the case of Andrii Parubii's murder shocked their family. She stressed the importance of not distorting Mykhailo's memory in this situation.

"My son is a hero who died for Ukraine. He went through Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and asked to be transferred to Bakhmut to the 93rd Brigade. To the hottest spot. He was a junior sergeant, a squad leader of a reconnaissance platoon. And he died like a Hero. Heroes don't die!" Lemberg's mother wrote.

As a reminder, the suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii, Mykhailo Stselnikov, explained his actions by trying to return the body of his son, who died near Bakhmut, from Russia.

