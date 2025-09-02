Parubii’s killer had no accomplices in Ukraine – National Police

The suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii had no accomplices in Ukraine.

This was stated by Deputy Head of the National Police and Chief of the Criminal Police Andrii Niebytov, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"As of now, we have not identified accomplices directly in Ukraine. We clearly understand that the suspect planned to travel to Khmelnytskyi region, where he intended to hide for some time, but by September 1 he was already waiting for instructions from his handler to illegally cross the state border," Niebytov said.

Earlier, Nyebytov reported that the main version of the investigation remains the Russian trace in the murder. "This crime was not spontaneous. It was carefully prepared. We believe the preparation, both the approach and the retreat of the perpetrator, took several months," the police official noted.

Read more: Parubii murder: prosecution reclassifies case against suspect

Assassination of Andrii Parubii

On August 30, Andrii Parubiy was killed in Lviv by an unidentified attacker. Seven shell casings were found at the scene. The assailant was reportedly dressed as a delivery courier.

A special "Siren" operation has been declared in Lviv.

On the night of September 1, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Security Service chief Vasyl Maliuk reported the detention of a suspect in Andrii Parubii’s killing.

Later that day, a 52-year-old Lviv resident was formally charged with Parubii’s murder.

The suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii admitted his guilt in a conversation with journalists.

On September 2, a court in Lviv imposed a pre-trial detention measure on Mykhailo Stselnikov, suspected of killing Andrii Parubii.