Parubii murder: prosecution reclassifies case against suspect

In the criminal case concerning the murder of Member of Parliament and former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andrii Parubii, the charges have been reclassified.

Based on the evidence collected, the legal qualification of the crime has been changed to Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons) and Article 112 (attempt on the life of a Member of Parliament of Ukraine committed in connection with his state or public activities) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Given this, the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office has assigned further pre-trial investigation to the investigative division of the department of SSU in Lviv region, in line with jurisdiction.

The statutory penalty under Article 112 is 10 to 15 years’ imprisonment or life imprisonment.

Today, the suspect was placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Assassination of Andrii Parubii

On August 30, Andrii Parubiy was killed in Lviv by an unidentified attacker. Seven shell casings were found at the scene. The assailant was reportedly dressed as a delivery courier.

A special "Siren" operation has been declared in Lviv.

On the night of September 1, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Security Service chief Vasyl Maliuk reported the detention of a suspect in Andrii Parubii’s killing.

Later that day, a 52-year-old Lviv resident was formally charged with Parubii’s murder.

The suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii admitted his guilt in a conversation with journalists.

On September 2, a court in Lviv imposed a pre-trial detention measure on Mykhailo Stselnikov, suspected of killing Andrii Parubii.

