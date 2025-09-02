Son of suspect in murder of Parubii served in 93rd Mechanised Brigade and died near Bakhmut, - media. PHOTO

The son of the suspect in the murder of former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andrii Parubii fought in the 93rd separate mechanised brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" and died at the front in May 23. He is considered missing.

This was reported to Slidstvo.info by the brigade's press officer Iryna Rybakova.

She confirmed that Mykhailo-Viktor Stselnikov, with the call sign "Lemberg", fought in the reconnaissance of the 3rd Mechanised Battalion and died in Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

The head of the 93rd Brigade's patronage service, Alina Karnaukhova, said that Mykhailo Stselnikov has been officially missing since 20 May 2023, and that the soldier's body has not been found.

The military man's mother, a journalist and photographer from Lviv, Olena Chernynka, dedicated the book Lemberg: Mum, Don't Cry to her deceased son.

In this work, the woman collected stories and appeals to her son who disappeared at the front.

Olena Chernenko with her missing son Mykhailo-Viktor

She noted that Lemberg joined the Ukrainian army at the beginning of the full-scale invasion and fought for a year and a half.

Photo: Olena Chernenko

On the Clarity-Project website, journalists found Mykhailo-Victor Stselnikov, a soldier who has been wanted as a missing person since May 2023 in Bakhmut.

Earlier in the trial, the suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii, Mikhail Stselnikov, said that it was his "personal revenge on the Ukrainian authorities".

The man said that he wanted to be exchanged and go to Russia to "look for the body of his son" - a Ukrainian soldier who went missing in the Bakhmut sector.

The murder of Andrii Parubii

As reported, on 30 August 2025, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery courier.

Special operation Siren was announced in Lviv.

On the night of 1 September, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, and the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, reported on the detention of a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii.

On 1 September, a 52-year-old resident of Lviv was served with a notice of suspicion in the murder of Andrii Parubii.

The suspect in Andrii Parubii's murder pleaded guilty in a conversation with journalists.

On 2 September, a court in Lviv imposed a pre-trial restraint on Mykhailo Stselnykov, a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii.

