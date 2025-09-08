Suspect in Parubii’s murder had been justifying Russia even before his son disappeared on front line, - media. VIDEO

Mykhailo Stselnikov, a suspect in the murder of former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andrii Parubii , had been justifying the actions of the aggressor country Russia even before his son went missing at the front defending Ukraine.

"We have investigated the public and open manifestations of the alleged killer of Andrii Parubii on social media. We found his appearance in the chat rooms of Russian bloggers, identified his Telegram account and unearthed his old VKontakte page. And although in court, suspect Stselnikov explains his crime by wanting to get to Russia through a further exchange and find his son's body, we found out that he had long hated the Ukrainian government and supported Russia even before his son, Mykhailo-Victor Stselnikov, call sign "Lemberg," died defending Ukraine," the journalists said.

Justifying Russia's crimes

The journalists found a video from November 2022, in which Stselnikov was talking to a Russian blogger. The latter accused Ukraine of attacking the Kramatorsk railway station, which killed 61 people.

In the conversation, Stselnikov supported the fake of Russian propaganda.

"What you say is true, I know perfectly well where the missile came from and what kind of missile it was. It's logical, it was most likely our missile," Stselnikov said.

In the same conversation, the man supported another fake of Russian propaganda - that the killings of civilians in Bucha at the beginning of the full-scale invasion were staged and expressed doubt that the Russian military was involved in these crimes.

Reading pro-Russian channels

"Toronto Television" claims to have found Stselnikov's Telegram page, from which he was reading pro-Russian channels. The man wrote under the name "Kolya Skvortsov".

In his comments, he admired the dictator Joseph Stalin, whom he opposed to the "criminal Ukrainian government", opposed the Revolution of Dignity, and called the suspected murderer of pro-Ukrainian activist from Odesa Demian Hanul a "hero".

"In the context of the Maidan, Stselnikov mentioned Andrii Parubii and other Ukrainian politicians with aggression in chats several times," the journalists say.

"He was not just cursing Ukraine in telegram chats, but was also actively trying to get in touch with the Russians. He was on the Russian telegram channel 'Vova from Lviv', which is run by a Russian, " the "Toronto Television" investigation says.

Wanted to escape from Ukraine

In addition, Stselnikov wanted to flee Ukraine. The man asked in pro-Russian chat rooms whether he could use the fact that his son had disappeared in the war to leave Ukraine.

The murder of Andrii Parubii

As a reminder, on 30 August 2025, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery courier.

On the night of 1 September, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk reported on the detention of a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii.

On 1 September, a 52-year-old resident of Lviv was notified of being suspected of Parubii's murder.

The suspect in Parubii's murder pleaded guilty in a conversation with journalists.

On 2 September, a court in Lviv imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii, Mykhailo Stselnikov.

