Nikopol and Synelnykove districts were subjected to enemy shelling: houses and shop were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 2 October, Russian troops struck the settlements of the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Russian troops terrorised the Nikopol district during the day. They attacked with heavy artillery and sent drones. There were explosions in the district centre, Myrovska and Pokrovska communities.

A private house, a shop, and an unused building were damaged as a result of the hostile attacks.

In Synelnykove district, the enemy targeted Mezhivska community with a UAV. A local house and a garage were burned.

It was reported that no people were injured.

