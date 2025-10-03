35 attacks in 24 hours: Sumy region under Russian missile, KABs, drone, and artillery strikes. PHOTO

During the day, from 2 to 3 October 2025, Russian troops fired 35 times on the territory of the Sumy region, striking 19 settlements in 8 communities.

Most attacks were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts, Censor.NET reports.

An 8-year-old child and two adults were injured in an enemy attack in the Andriyashivska community: doctors treated the girl on the spot, she did not need hospitalisation. Two women with acute stress reactions also sought medical attention. They received the necessary assistance on the spot.

The enemy used guided aerial bombs, FPV drones, MLRS, rockets, and other munitions. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged in Sumy, Mykolaiv, Shostka, Esman, Krasnopil, Andriyashiv, Khotyn, and Yunakivska district. In Andriyashivska, houses and outbuildings were destroyed, and private houses were destroyed in several villages.

We would also like to add that 4 people were evacuated from the border areas during the day.

