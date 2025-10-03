UAVs reached Perm region: attack on chemical plant confirmed. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the morning of 3 October, the governor of Russia's Perm Territory, Dmitry Makhonin, confirmed that Ukrainian drones had attacked Berezniki, home to the "Azot" plant for ammonium nitrate and other chemicals, overnight. The governor claims that there was a short-term shutdown of the production cycle.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the BBC and Russian Telegram channels.

"A two-apartment residential building was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Azot had a short-term shutdown of the process cycle, and now the company is operating normally. There are no threats to the environmental situation, and the safety of residents is not in danger," the governor said.

On the evening of 2 October, local residents reported two strong explosions in the area of "Azot".

At the same time, Berezniki Mayor Aleksei Kazachenko announced that the plant had experienced a "short-term shutdown of the technological cycle" and that the plant was already operating normally. Kazachenko did not say anything about the drones.

