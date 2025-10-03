In Odesa, prosecutor’s office, together with police, shut down an investment call centre that defrauded citizens of Kazakhstan. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Prosecutors of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office have served suspicion notices to 9 people who defrauded foreigners through an investment scheme.

The organiser, two co-organisers and six others involved are charged with fraud committed on a particularly large scale, Censor.NET reports.

During the investigation, it was found that the native of Dnipropetrovsk region organised a call centre with his accomplices in a high-rise building on Henuezka Street. He taught his employees at special trainings and motivated them to find clients with investments of USD 5,000 or more.

Then they would call and introduce themselves as employees of the "Skylex LTD" investment platform. Over the phone, they would tell people about fast, transparent and significant earnings.

After receiving the client's consent, the suspects sent a link to register on a web resource via their "Telegram" account. A cryptocurrency wallet was linked to this website, to which the victims were offered to transfer funds. After the money was received, the person allegedly had an amount equivalent to the amount sent to the crypto wallet in their personal account.

After reaching the investment goal, the criminals would stop any contact with the deceived client. It has now been established that five citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan and two citizens of Ukraine became victims of the fraudsters and the amount of damage caused to them is over USD 92 thousand.

At the same time, law enforcement agencies have information that more than 1,500 foreign victims have suffered at the hands of financial fraudsters.





































Read more: Mercedes driver who brutally beat cyclist in Kyiv embezzled UAH 25 million in funds for AFU – media