New facts of embezzlement of 10 million hryvnias from budget: police in Kyiv announce suspicions against 7 suspects. PHOTOS

Police officers exposed new schemes of embezzlement of budget funds in the procurement of salt, road equipment, ragweed elimination, and repair of the Orlyatko Park.

Official negligence, forgery, and misappropriation of funds are the crimes charged against the defendants in the criminal proceedings, Censor.NET reports.

Current and former officials of the KCMA structural units and utility companies, as well as representatives of commercial structures, were suspected. The losses to the capital's budget amounted to almost UAH 10 million.

The actions of the defendants in the cases are classified depending on their role and participation in criminal activity. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.











