News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
Day in Donetsk region: Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Kostiantynivka under attack, one person killed, seven wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 3 October 2025, Russian troops intensively shelled 2 districts of the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Kramatorsk district

According to the RMA, 2 houses and a car were damaged in Lyman. A multi-storey building was damaged in Mykolayivka, and 2 administrative buildings and a car were damaged in Rai-Oleksandrivka. A coffee shop and 9 private houses were damaged in Sloviansk. In Kramatorsk, a multi-storey building and private houses were damaged; in Komyshuvakha, 1 person was killed and 4 injured. A 5-storey building was damaged in Novodonetske and a private house in Novoiverske. In Novooleksandrivka of the Oleksandrivka community, a person was wounded, a house was destroyed, 3 houses, a car, and a power line were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 2 people were injured, 15 multi-storey buildings, an administrative building, a cinema, a shop, a post office, and 5 garages were damaged.

Bakhmut district

5 houses were damaged in Siversk.

Donetsk region after shelling
