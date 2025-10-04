Enemy struck civilian car in Kherson: two children are in serious condition. Their mother was wounded (updated). PHOTOS

Today, on 4 October, at about 9:30 a.m., Russian occupation forces attacked a civilian car in the central district of Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a woman and two children were injured in the shelling.

"The boys, aged 8 and 17, suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries, shrapnel wounds, and bone fractures. They were taken to hospital in serious condition and are undergoing surgery," the statement said.

A 38-year-old woman is also being treated. She suffered blast and traumatic brain injuries, contusion, and a shrapnel wound to her thigh.

Later, the Kherson regional police reported that two children and their mother were injured as a result of hostile shelling in Kherson.

"Today, at about 10 am, the Russian military once again insidiously shelled Kherson with artillery. A 38-year-old pregnant woman and her two sons aged 8 and 17, were wounded as a result of the attack. They were taken to a medical facility with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs. Both boys were also diagnosed with a broken foot.

In addition, a car caught fire, resulting in the vehicle being completely destroyed," the statement said.

Police officers and representatives of the State Emergency Service were working at the site of the enemy hits. The consequences of the shelling are being carefully documented for proper investigation.



















