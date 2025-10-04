Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: woman was wounded, houses and cars were damaged. PHOTOS

On 4 October, Dnipropetrovsk region experienced about two dozen hostile attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

Nikopol district

The aggressor used drones and heavy artillery in the Nikopol district. It was loud in the district centre, Pokrovske and Marhanets communities. A 71-year-old woman was injured. She received the necessary assistance and will recover at home.

Eight private houses, several outbuildings, a car and a truck were damaged. A power line and a gas pipeline were hit.

















Synelnykove district

Russian troops fired a drone at Mezheva and Pokrovske communities in Synelnykove district. A private house caught fire. Dry grass was also burning.

According to the updated information, in the morning the enemy struck the Pokrovske community with a KAB. A local house was damaged.

