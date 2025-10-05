Day in Donetsk region: one dead and 13 wounded, under attack - Sloviansk, Druzhkivka, Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired 37 times at settlements in the Donetsk region, killing one person and wounding others.
The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 5 October, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovsk district
In Dobropillia, a person was wounded and a house was damaged.
Kramatorsk district
An administrative building was damaged in Lyman. In Sloviansk, 5 people were wounded and 16 houses were damaged. Two warehouses were damaged in Zoloti Prudy of the Oleksandrivka community. In Druzhkivka , 1 person died and 6 were injured. In Illinovka, 3 private houses were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, a person was injured, 5 multi-storey buildings and 2 shops were damaged.
It is noted that in total, the Russians fired 37 times at the settlements of Donetsk region during the day. 185 people were evacuated from the front line, including 68 children.
