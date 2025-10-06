Shmyhal and Dutch PM Schoof visit Ukrainian kamikaze drone production facility. PHOTO

Drone Industry

Minister of Defence of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof have inspected the work of one of Ukraine's leading drone manufacturers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

"The enterprise brings together several modern production sites and has already established serial production of kamikaze drones in various configurations, both FPV quadcopters and fixed-wing types.

The company has its own design bureau and an R&D team developing new technologies for the front. It also operates a partner R&D laboratory in collaboration with European colleagues, notably from the Netherlands," Shmyhal said.

The Ministry of Defence expects more and more foreign partners to establish production and technology development with Ukrainian defence companies.

