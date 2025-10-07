Killed and threw body of 15-year-old girl into well: 26-year-old man detained in Vinnytsia region, - National Police. PHOTOS

Police in Vinnytsia region detained a 26-year-old man who, according to preliminary data, had killed a 15-year-old girl who disappeared the day before.

This was reported by the police of Vinnytsia region, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, on 5 October, the girl was supposed to go to study in Illintsi, but did not reach her destination. The next day, her family reported her disappearance, and law enforcement officers began searching.

The investigation revealed that the schoolgirl had met a 26-year-old man on social media. He promised to take her to school on a motorbike, but instead brought her to an abandoned house of relatives 25 km away.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The detainee confessed that he had sexual intercourse with the girl, after which he killed her and threw her body into a well, covering it with stones. Search and rescue operations and investigative actions are currently underway.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - premeditated murder.

See more: Schoolchildren Vladyslav Bevz and Mykola Bilyk, killed on their way to school, being farewelled in Vinnytsia region. PHOTOS