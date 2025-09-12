Schoolchildren Vladyslav Bevz and Mykola Bilyk, killed on their way to school, being farewelled in Vinnytsia region. PHOTOS

In the village of Kopystyryn, Sharhorod community, Vinnytsia region, people are bidding farewell to schoolchildren Vladyslav Bevz and Mykola Bilyk, who died on 10 September on their way to school.

The funeral ceremony was attended by relatives, locals, teachers and classmates.

Anife Lukashyk, a classmate of Vladyslav Bevz, said that he was sociable and non-conflictual:

"We were friends, we went to the gym, to the dining room, did everything together. He studied well - neither an excellent student nor a failing student. He has no father, he lived with his grandmother, his mother was abroad."

Halyna Kalinchuk, Mykola Bilyk's class teacher, noted that he went in for sports and was very hardworking:

"He has a mother, a father and two brothers, one older and one younger. There were no conflicts with other teachers."

Lyceum student Yaroslav Halii recalled one episode of Mykola's conflict with another student, which arose during an air raid alert but was quickly resolved by the teachers:

"It was literally three metres away from me. Then two physical education teachers and our class broke them up. After that, they had nothing else."

The murder of schoolchildren in Sharhorod

As a reminder, on 10 September 2025, it became known that a man had stabbed two schoolchildren to death in Sharhorod, Vinnytsia region.

Law enforcement officials suspect their teacher of involvement in the murder.

The suspect was later detained, he turned out to be a 23-year-old former teacher.

