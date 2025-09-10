Murder of two schoolchildren in Sharhorod, Vinnytsia region: former teacher charged. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers have charged a 23-year-old former teacher with the murder of two schoolchildren in the town of Sharhorod, Vinnytsia region. Police found the murder weapon.

This was reported by the police of Vinnytsia region, Censor.NET reports.

The suspect, a 23-year-old local resident, was detained in a field about 5 km from the crime scene. He turned out to be a former teacher of one of the victims.

A knife, which was used in the crime, was seized from him. Police are considering several possible motives, including a conflict between the former teacher and his pupil.

The reasons and circumstances of the tragedy are being established.

The double homicide is being investigated under Article 115, Part 2, Point 1 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code. The man faces 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that two high school students were stabbed to death in Sharhorod, the suspect was detained.