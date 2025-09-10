Murder of two high school students in Sharhorod: their teacher is suspected of crime. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers suspect their teacher of involvement in the murder of two high school students in Sharhorod, Zhmerynka district, Vinnytsia region.

As noted, the prosecutor's office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the premeditated murder of two students of the Sharhorod Lyceum.

The group of prosecutors is headed by the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, Oleh Tkalenko.

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Circumstances of the murder

The tragedy occurred on the morning of 10 September in Sharhorod, Zhmerynka district, Vinnytsia region. The attacker, waiting for the children to go to school, suddenly inflicted stab wounds to the neck. The children died as a result of their injuries during emergency medical care. The man fled the scene.

The victims have been identified. They are 10th and 11th grade students of a local lyceum.

The suspected perpetrator who committed the brazen murder of two teenagers has been arrested. He turned out to be a local resident born in 2002, their former teacher.

Urgent investigative actions are currently underway.

A notice of suspicion and a request for a preventive measure in the form of detention are being prepared.

