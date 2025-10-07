Border guards from "Hart" brigade captured two Russian soldiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Kharkiv region, border guards of the "Hart" brigade captured two Russian soldiers who were building fortifications on Ukrainian territory.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, which released a video with the prisoners, Censor.NET informs.

According to the agency, the detention took place in the Vovchansk direction. Ukrainian soldiers discovered the enemy's tracks while setting up minefields. After checking the direction of movement, the border guards came across two occupiers.

The prisoners explained that they allegedly did not know they were on the territory of Ukraine and were "just following orders". According to the SBGSU, the defenders detected the offenders in time and prevented possible sabotage. As a result, the Russians were taken prisoner and replenished the exchange fund.

