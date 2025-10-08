SSU detained long-distance truck driver who worked for FSB and coordinated Russian strikes. PHOTOS

An FSB agent has been detained who was adjusting Russian strikes on Ukraine under the guise of an international freight driver.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

The man's main task was to collect and transfer geolocations of defence and critical infrastructure facilities to Russia.

Also, while on foreign business trips, the agent monitored the movement of weapons and military goods transported through the European Union towards Ukraine and passed the relevant information to the enemy.

The man recorded the coordinates of the "targets" directly during the transport of goods, and for conspiracy purposes stored the relevant data on six smartphones.

See more: State Bureau of Investigation is investigating 2,780 cases against traitors and collaborators — 1,300 indictments are already in court. INFOGRAPHICS

It was found that the adjuster was one of the members of the FSB agent network, which the SSU exposed in January this year. Back then, three members of the criminal cell were detained, and the driver was abroad at the time.

The man was detained immediately upon his arrival in Ukraine.

During the search, mobile phones with evidence of his work for the FSB were found on his person.















He has now been notified of being suspected of high treason and is in custody, facing life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Read more in our Telegram channel