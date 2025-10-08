Embezzlement of over UAH 6.6 million in budget funds: Vyshhorod Mayor Momot and director of contractor organisation notified of suspicion. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The mayor of Vyshhorod, Oleksii Momot, and the director of a contractor company have been served with a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of budget funds through abuse of office (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Purchase of equipment "for defence"

As noted, in the first months of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, officials of the city council, under the pretext of meeting the needs of a volunteer group, organised the purchase of two backhoe loaders worth UAH 7.8 million.

It was established that the equipment was purchased through a controlled company that had neither its own facilities nor the financial capacity to fulfil the contract. The purchase price was overstated by approximately UAH 800 thousand for each unit of equipment.

Nevertheless, the acceptance certificates were signed and the funds were transferred from the local budget. In fact, the equipment arrived only a few months later and was then credited to the balance sheet of the utility company. As a result of these actions, the community budget suffered losses of more than UAH 1.6 million.

Paid for but not completed works

Another episode concerns the dredging of a stormwater drainage reservoir in Vyshhorod.

The mayor, being aware of the non-performance of the contracted works, signed the acceptance certificates and initiated the transfer of funds to the contractor. Thus, more than UAH 5 million from the local budget was illegally transferred to the company's account.