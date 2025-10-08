Maliuk reported to Zelenskyy on results of long-range strikes: New operations approved. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has listened to a report from the head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the Service and the President discussed the combat work of the SSU.

"Maliuk reported on the results of our long-range strikes carried out by the SSU. It is important that Ukrainian long-range missile drones demonstrate greater efficiency. We also have significant results in the destruction of Russian air defence systems," Zelenskyy said.

The President also noted the soldiers of the SSU's Special Operations Center "A", who are carrying out active operations in the Pokrovske direction.

"We state that Russian troops have been ordered to storm our positions at any cost. Accordingly, the level of Russian losses has increased significantly. Our SSU soldiers alone, and in the Pokrovsk sector alone, are now killing more than 100 occupiers a day, and this is without taking into account the results of the actions of soldiers of other components of our Defence and Security Forces. In general, over the past month, the soldiers of the SSU's Special Operations Center "A" eliminated 3,028 occupiers - we have the appropriate verification for each of them," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy said he had agreed on operations aimed at reducing Russia's military potential.

