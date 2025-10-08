Russians attacked Sumy with drones: high-rise building roof was hit. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 8 October, Russian drones attacked Sumy. One of the drones hit the roof of a high-rise building in the Zarichny district.

This was reported by the CMA, Censor.NET reports.

They said that the first "arrival" was in the Kovpakivskyi district of the city. As a result of the strike, a non-residential building caught fire and private houses were damaged. There were no casualties.

In the Zarichnyi district, a strike on the roof of a residential building damaged the building and smashed windows, Suspilne correspondents report from the scene.

"Suspilne" publishes photos from the scene of a drone strike on the roof of a residential building:







