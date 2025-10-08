Russians attacked Sumy with drones: high-rise building roof was hit. PHOTOS
On the afternoon of 8 October, Russian drones attacked Sumy. One of the drones hit the roof of a high-rise building in the Zarichny district.
This was reported by the CMA, Censor.NET reports.
They said that the first "arrival" was in the Kovpakivskyi district of the city. As a result of the strike, a non-residential building caught fire and private houses were damaged. There were no casualties.
In the Zarichnyi district, a strike on the roof of a residential building damaged the building and smashed windows, Suspilne correspondents report from the scene.
"Suspilne" publishes photos from the scene of a drone strike on the roof of a residential building:
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password